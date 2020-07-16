Barrie playgrounds to open as most of Ontario enters Stage 3 of reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

As most of Ontario will be able to enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Friday, the City of Barrie has announced that it will reopen its playgrounds in the coming weeks.

The playgrounds must undergo safety inspections before they can reopen, so officials say they will open them in a phased approach.

Starting Friday, the following parks will be open:

Centennial Park

Queen’s Park

Lampman Community Park

Holly Community Park

Sunnidale Park

East Bayfield Community Park

Eastview Community Park

Ferndale Community Park

Shear Park

Minet’s Point

Tyndale Park

The rest of the playgrounds will open in the next few weeks, with the goal to have them all open by the end of July.

“We ask that residents only use the structures that are marked as ‘open’ and continue to stay off the areas that are still closed or taped off,” Barrie officials say.

Once the playgrounds are reopened, the equipment will not be sanitized. Barrie officials are encouraging parents to wash their children’s hands and to use hand sanitizer after playing on the equipment.

The outdoor fitness equipment at Barrie’s waterfront will not reopen until late July.

Beginning Friday, Barrie’s landfill will extend its operating hours. Compost will also now be available for sale.

Barrie officials say they’re working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to review all the necessary safety guidelines to reopen the city’s recreation and culture facilities.

“There are many tasks to complete before these facilities can reopen, including rehiring and reallocation of staff, ice installation, pool refilling and safety measures to ensure the required physical distancing,” officials add.

