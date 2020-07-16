Ottawa Public Health reports 15 new coronavirus cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s public health unit is reporting a double-digit jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases one day before the city enters Stage 3 of reopening from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health said Thursday there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with the local total now standing at 2,182 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths have been reported in relation to the virus in the past 20 days, keeping Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic at 263.

There are currently 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including three patients who are currently being treated in hospital.

There are two ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa institutions: one at the Extendicare Medex long-term care home, and the other at Bairn Croft’s Mathieu Way residence for adults with developmental disabilities and special needs.

On Friday, Ottawa will join the majority of Ontario regions in entering Stage 3 of reopening, which will see numerous indoor services, such as dine-in restaurants, movie theatres and more, allowed to welcome the public again.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, stressed earlier this week that residents should remain cautious as the city enters the next phase of economic reopening.

She noted that 42 per cent of cases identified by Ottawa Public Health cannot be traced back to a known case or travel, which means a high proportion of cases in the city are being transferred by asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic community members.

