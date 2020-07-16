Drug trafficking probe leads to arrest of St. Catharines, Ont., man: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police have laid a long list drug and weapons-related charges against a St. Catharines, Ont., man following a three-month drug trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Niagara Police Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit, as well as the Opioid Unit, had been investigating the sale of cocaine from a St. Catharines residence since March.

On Thursday, members of the Emergency Task Unit moved in on the home in the area of Weiden Street and Linwell Road and arrested a 25-year-old man.

Officers seized a loaded 40-calibre handgun, additional ammunition for the firearm including hollow point-style bullets, as well as powder and crack cocaine, a BMW, and more than $15,000 in cash.

Desron Phillips is charged with numerous offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, and breach of probation.

