3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 619

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 619, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Midland and Tiny Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

Both Midland cases are community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Tiny Township case is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 561 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,163, including 2,737 deaths.