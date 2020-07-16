Menu

Health

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 619

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 2:31 pm
Ontario premier restates $1.75 billion pledge for long-term care homes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has repeated his pledge to invest $1.75 billion into long-term care homes, two years after first making the vow. Caryn Lieberman looks at the systemic flaws highlighted by the pandemic, and how the province is also making it easier for families to visit loved ones in care homes.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 619, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Midland and Tiny Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

Read more: One new coronavirus case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 616

Both Midland cases are community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Tiny Township case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 561 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Read more: 111 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, 5 deaths; total cases at 37,163

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 37,163, including 2,737 deaths.

