Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina ready to welcome back visitors

When the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in Regina reopens on Friday, visitors will have access to its popular CN T. rex Gallery, featuring Scotty the world’s largest T. rex along with many other exhibits.

Last month, RSM announced it would not be ready to open on June 29, despite being allowed to under Phase. 4.2 of the province’s reopen plan.

All galleries and the museum shop will be open from Friday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RSM said its safety protocols are in place, following the guidelines laid out by provincial health authorities.

“I am pleased to be announcing the reopening of the RSM,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“The museum staff are excited about welcoming back old friends and making new ones and will place the top emphasis on keeping you safe so you can enjoy the experience as you learn about the natural world we live in.”

A limit of 75 people will be allowed into the museum at one time on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups of six or more will be asked to split into smaller groups.

Visitors are reminded to wear masks while in the museum, pay attention to signage and to use the physical distancing markers.

The museum is asking anybody who feels sick to stay home.

RSM said the Paleo Pit playroom, Megamunch at the museum and the T. rex Discovery Centre in Eastend will remain closed.

“The RSM’s relationship with the community of Eastend, with key partners and stakeholders, is solid and I believe will only be strengthened further as we work together to see the centre reopening there,” Makowsky said.

For more information visit the RSM website.