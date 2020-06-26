Regina’s Royal Saskatchewan Museum not ready to open on June 29

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina said it won’t be ready to open on June 29, although it is allowed to do so under Phase 4.2 of the province’s reopen plan.

RSM said it needs more time to ensure new safety and cleaning protocols are in place. It said the additional time will also give them a chance to add to exhibits and programming.

“We know how creative the exhibit designers, artists, skilled craftspeople and programmers are,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“They took the opportunity to work in the gallery during the closure and the results of their efforts, including creative new exhibits in the CN T.Rex Gallery, will bring more wonder and enjoyment to this world-class exhibit.”

RSM is working to reopen sometime this summer, but no date has been confirmed.

It said the T.Rex Discovery Centre will not reopen in 2020.

