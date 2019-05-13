Scotty the T. rex’s original home set to open for the summer

Scotty is the largest T. rex ever discovered, and his original home is set to welcome visitors once again.

The famous Saskatchewan dinosaur was found near Eastend, Sask. in 1991 and the T.rex Discovery Centre will be open again May 18 until Labour Day.

A full replica of his remains is at the T. rex Discovery Centre.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum excavation process on Scotty began in 1994.

“Who knew this exciting excavation 25 years ago would turn Scotty into an international star?” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky in a release.

“Visiting Eastend allows Saskatchewan residents to see Scotty’s home and where this creature walked millions of years ago. It also is a great spot to take your family and friends to see what the town of Eastend and the Discovery Centre have to offer.”

Eastend is located on Highway 13 between Highways 37 and 21 in southwest Saskatchewan, about 400 kilometres west of Regina in the Frenchman River Valley.

Other activities offered at Eastend this summer include a ‘Canada Rocks’ celebration on July 1, Dino Days on July 26-28, the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Excavation of Scotty on July 27, and Scotty’s 65,000,028 Birthday on August 16.

The T.rex Discovery Centre, located at #1 T. rex Drive in Eastend, is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Labour Day.

For more information, visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex.