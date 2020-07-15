Menu

Health

Petition started to rename Lost Lagoon fountain after Dr. Bonnie Henry

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 3:58 pm
B.C.’s top doctor says merchandise featuring her likeness ‘kind of disconcerting’
Global BC reporter Keith Baldrey asks B.C.'s top doctor Bonnie Henry a light-hearted question of what she thinks of the sale of merchandise that features her image and sayings. Henry says she is happy proceeds are going to charity and she loves the things people have created for her amid the pandemic.

More than 600 people have signed a petition to honour B.C.’s top doctor.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has been honoured for her leadership and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic but now some British Columbians want a fountain in Stanley Park to bear her name.

“It’s calming, it’s beautiful, it’s life-giving, it’s healing…just like Dr. Bonnie Henry,” said Val Brandt, who started the petition. “So I thought okay, I’ll get a petition going.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry tours Vancouver murals in namesake pink Fluevog heels
Dr. Bonnie Henry tours Vancouver murals in namesake pink Fluevog heels

The Jubilee Fountain at Lost Lagoon has not been operational for a few years.

Story continues below advertisement

It was first erected in 1936 to celebrate Vancouver’s golden jubilee. It was then restored in 1986 for Expo.

Read more: Designer John Fluevog releases Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe as COVID-19 fundraiser

“We see how many people have been spoken to by their leaders around the world and Dr. Bonnie Henry has just calmly led B.C., and we were supposed to be a hot spot,” Brandt added.

Trending Stories
“She has led us [to be] an example of how you deal with the COVID situation.”
Merchandise celebrates Dr. Bonnie Henry’s cool and calm demeanor
Merchandise celebrates Dr. Bonnie Henry’s cool and calm demeanor

It seems customers can’t get enough of anything related to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Story continues below advertisement

Tea towels with Henry’s famous saying, “Be kind, be calm, be safe,” have been flying off the shelves in Vancouver stores recently.

The Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe, designed by John Fluevog, quickly sold out.

Henry has called all the attention “disconcerting” but appreciates when the proceeds go to charity.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusDr. Bonnie HenryPetitionBonnie HenryStanley ParkLost LagoonBonnie Henry merchandiseLost Lagoon fountainRename fountain
