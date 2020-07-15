Petition started to rename Lost Lagoon fountain after Dr. Bonnie Henry

More than 600 people have signed a petition to honour B.C.’s top doctor.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has been honoured for her leadership and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic but now some British Columbians want a fountain in Stanley Park to bear her name.
“It’s calming, it’s beautiful, it’s life-giving, it’s healing…just like Dr. Bonnie Henry,” said Val Brandt, who started the petition. “So I thought okay, I’ll get a petition going.”
The Jubilee Fountain at Lost Lagoon has not been operational for a few years.
It was first erected in 1936 to celebrate Vancouver’s golden jubilee. It was then restored in 1986 for Expo.
“We see how many people have been spoken to by their leaders around the world and Dr. Bonnie Henry has just calmly led B.C., and we were supposed to be a hot spot,” Brandt added.
It seems customers can’t get enough of anything related to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Tea towels with Henry’s famous saying, “Be kind, be calm, be safe,” have been flying off the shelves in Vancouver stores recently.
The Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe, designed by John Fluevog, quickly sold out.View link »
