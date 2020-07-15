Interior Health investigating if South Okanagan farm coronavirus outbreak linked to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority ordered three dozen temporary foreign workers and nine others to quarantine after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, IH said that there were two positive COVID-19 cases on Oliver’s Krazy Cherry Fruit Company farm.

Now, Interior Health says it’s investigating if the cases are linked to the collection of cases centered in downtown Kelowna.

“Interior Health continues to investigate the cause of illness at the farm and connections to the cluster in downtown Kelowna, as we know that one individual from the farm was also in Kelowna,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, an Interior Health medical health officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not identified the cause of illness in individuals at the farm at this time.”

The two COVID-19-positive people at the farm are believed to have contracted the disease within B.C., as one of them tested negative upon arrival and did complete a 14-day isolation.

One case involves a temporary foreign worker, who is self-isolating at a location away from the farm, according to IHA. The other person with COVID-19 is isolating at home.

House parties are being blamed for the COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna.

A total of 13 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the house parties at Discovery Bay Resort and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the cases involved people who live in three regions of the province: Interior, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health.

2:03 Oliver mayor says farm outbreak a wake-up call Oliver mayor says farm outbreak a wake-up call