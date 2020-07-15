B.C. businessman David Sidoo expected to be sentenced in U.S. college admissions scandal

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. businessman David Sidoo is expected to be sentenced Thursday for his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Sidoo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a U.S. federal court on March 13.

He is expected to receive 90 days in prison and a US$250,000 fine.

Prosecutors allege Sidoo paid admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer two instalments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in March 2019 however changed his plea a year later.

Sidoo has had his Order of B.C. revoked, and his name has been removed from the University of British Columbia’s football stadium.

— With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman