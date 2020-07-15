Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. businessman David Sidoo expected to be sentenced in U.S. college admissions scandal

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 12:51 pm
U.S. attorneys say David Sidoo engaged in fraud and deception over multiple years
WATCH: B.C. businessman and philanthropist David Sidoo will be sentenced later this week. According to U.S. court documents, he stole two college admissions slots for his sons in a $200,000 fraud scheme.

B.C. businessman David Sidoo is expected to be sentenced Thursday for his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Sidoo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a U.S. federal court on March 13.

He is expected to receive 90 days in prison and a US$250,000 fine.

New details about allegations facing B.C. businessman David Sidoo
New details about allegations facing B.C. businessman David Sidoo

Prosecutors allege Sidoo paid admissions consultant William (Rick) Singer two instalments of $100,000 to have an associate take the SATs for his two sons and attempted to pay for further tests on top of those.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. businessman David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. over college admissions scandal

He previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in March 2019 however changed his plea a year later.

Sidoo has had his Order of B.C. revoked, and his name has been removed from the University of British Columbia’s football stadium.

— With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UBCcollege admissions scandalDavid SidooUS College Admissions ScandalUBC FootballDavid Sidoo sentencingDavid Sidoo US college admissionsUS college admissions scandal sentencing
Flyers
More weekly flyers