Coronavirus: CN Tower reopens to the public July 15

Send this page to someone via email

The CN Tower has now officially reopened to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said starting July 15 guests can explore the CN Tower’s observation levels daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To ensure physical distancing, admission will be limited to timed-tickets only, which can be purchased online or at self-serve kiosks on site. Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days ahead of visiting.

Read more: CN Tower to close amid coronavirus concerns

“The health and safety of our staff and guests is our top priority,” said Peter George, COO of the CN Tower, in a statement.

“We are working to ensure every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines and provide a safe, comfortable, uplifting and exhilarating experience for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

All customers are required to wear masks or face coverings inside the tower. Masks can be purchased on site.

Officials said guest flow, including elevator capacity, has been reconfigured to prevent crowding and ensure physical distancing. Signs and floor decals have also been installed.

1 day to lift-off! We are working to ensure every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines and provide a safe and uplifting experience for everyone. Learn more: https://t.co/yrrmJlyJoJ pic.twitter.com/epIosGGQAc — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) July 14, 2020