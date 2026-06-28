Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Swiss collector working with First Nations leaders to repatriate Indigenous artifacts

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted June 28, 2026 4:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous advocacy group calls on Swiss collector to avoid private sale of artifacts'
Indigenous advocacy group calls on Swiss collector to avoid private sale of artifacts
WATCH: Indigenous advocacy group calls on Swiss collector to avoid private sale of artifacts
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Swiss man who has amassed thousands of Indigenous ceremonial and historical items from across North America, which he displayed in a museum outside of Zurich, Switzerland, is working with a First Nations group to repatriate items to Canada.

The only thing standing in the way is millions of dollars.

Vincent Escriba estimates his collection to be worth $13 to $17 million. In an email to Global News, translated from German, he says he wants the items sold together, hopefully to a Manitoba-based group, to either start a museum in Winnipeg or returned to the nations they were taken from.

“My heart, time and financial resources have all gone into the museum, which is why I need to sell it,” he said.

Councillor Karl Stone, left to right, Dakota Tipi First Nation Manitoba and Cree advocate Coleen Rajotte and community advocate Gerald Neufeld take part in a news conference in Winnipeg on June 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Councillor Karl Stone, left to right, Dakota Tipi First Nation Manitoba and Cree advocate Coleen Rajotte and community advocate Gerald Neufeld take part in a news conference in Winnipeg on June 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson

Most of the items are from Dakota, Lakota, Ojibway and Cree nations in Canada and the U.S. plains. Some are Haida from B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba-based Bringing Them Home Project caught wind of the museum and visited last year to start repatriation discussions with Escriba.

Indigenous artifacts, including slippers, were on display in the Swiss museum until it closed at the end of 2025. View image in full screen
Indigenous artifacts, including slippers, were on display in the Swiss museum until it closed at the end of 2025. Bringing Them Home

Cree advocate Coleen Rajotte was part of the delegation and says they hope to hire an appraiser to value the items. Then there’s the cost of buying and shipping the collection.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They hope First Nations and tribal governments in the U.S. pitch in to cover costs that the group says could reach $20 million.

If they can’t raise the money, 67-year-old Escriba says he will need to look for other buyers in order to fund his retirement.

Governments, museums and private collectors have faced intense pressure in recent years to repatriate Indigenous items plundered during colonization. The Vatican returned more than 60 items to Canada last December.

Story continues below advertisement

National Indigenous organizations are working with the Canadian Museum of History to determine where each item came from, and those communities will decide whether they want them returned or displayed in a museum.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis say it’s an uphill battle to locate and get back what’s been taken but the work is an important step in reconciliation.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices