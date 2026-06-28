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Canada

Four rescued from water near Vancouver airport, search ongoing

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 28, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
A man points out to the water near Sea Island near Vancouver International Airport. The Canadian Armed Forces say several people were in the water without floatation devices June 28, four have been rescued and the search is ongoing. View image in full screen
A man points out to the water near Sea Island near Vancouver International Airport. The Canadian Armed Forces say several people were in the water without floatation devices June 28, four have been rescued and the search is ongoing. Sarah Blyth-Gerszak
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Four people have been rescued from the waters off the coast of Greater Vancouver after a massive search was launched Sunday afternoon near Sea Island in British Columbia.

The Canadian Armed Forces says its Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria was notified by a civilian vessel of several people in the Strait of Georgia without personal flotation devices.

The search happened approximately 10 nautical miles (18 km) southwest of Vancouver International Airport.

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A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft from 19 Wing Comox, alongside the Canadian Coast Guard’s Hovercraft Siyay, and Main Lifeboat Station Ganges, were all dispatched. The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Auxiliary stations 6, 7 and 8 were also sent to conduct a rescue and search for more people.

Ferries from BC Ferries and Hullo Ferries were also diverted from their normal operations between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to help in the search.

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According to the CAF, four people had been taken to Sea Island Coast Guard Station as of 3:15 p.m. They have since been transferred to emergency health services.

It’s believed six more people are still in the water and the CAF said the search for them is ongoing.

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