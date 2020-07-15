City says ‘no risk to transit riders’ after employee at ETS garage tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the city said Tuesday night that “there was no risk to transit riders” in connection with a COVID-19 case recently linked to an Edmonton Transit Service garage.

“Once the city was notified of the positive case at Kathleen Andrews Transit Garage, we quickly identified anyone in the immediate work group and area with the employee, and they were sent home out of an abundance of caution, and given direction to schedule a test,” Paul Hanlon said in an email to Global News.

Hanlon said the city was notified about the positive coronavirus test on July 9 and that the employee’s last day worked at the garage was July 5. He noted that Alberta Health Services “quickly conducted contact tracing and determined that there was only one close contact with the employee.”

“This individual was someone who had already been sent home,” he said. “All necessary steps were taken to address the situation and to ensure the safety and well being of all staff, contractors and visitors to Kathleen Andrews Transit Garage.”

Hanlon said the ETS facility was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in accordance with public health protocols and that it “continues to be safe for use.”

“We have cleaned and disinfected all equipment and common areas over and above our existing cleaning and disinfecting cycles,” he said. “AHS advised that they were comfortable with the prompt steps we took to ensure a safe work environment, which are in line with what they would have directed.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public.”

Global News has tried to make contact with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569 which represents transit workers for comment on the positive test and how it has been dealt with.

