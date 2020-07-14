Menu

Health

Free masks to be available to Edmonton transit users as chamber urges use in public

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 14, 2020 3:49 pm
Dr. Hinshaw ‘strongly recommends’ wearing masks in public
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health updates her stance on wearing masks in public to avoid the transmission of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, more packages of free face masks will be available for Edmonton transit riders at several transit centres and LRT stations as the city continues to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The handout is part of Phase 2 the provincial government’s plan to provide millions of face masks to Albertans.

The news comes the same day the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce issued a news release urging Edmontonians to wear masks whenever out in public, saying even a single case of COVID-19 can have devastating impacts on a business.

Read more: Alberta announces Phase 2 of free mask program as 230 additional cases of COVID-19 recorded since Friday

“One of the best ways to protect jobs, protect workers and speed our economic recovery is to wear a mask,”  Janet Riopel, chamber president & CEO, said.

“Wearing a mask is a small but effective action that has the potential to have a huge impact on our economic future.”

The City of Edmonton will be distributing 750,000 masks at the following locations:

  • West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre
  • Mill Woods Transit Centre
  • Northgate Transit Centre
  • Century Park Transit Centre
  • Churchill LRT Station
  • Clareview LRT Station
  • Kingsway LRT Station

The masks will be available, upon request, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

DATS operators and Transit Peace Officers will also be given packs for distribution upon request.

“We strongly recommend wearing a mask on transit,” Eddie Robar, branch manager of ETS, said.

“As Edmonton continues to reopen, wearing a mask on transit has become even more important to help keep our community safe. It’s simply the right thing to do, and we need everyone’s help.”

University of Alberta study finds growing public support for face masks
University of Alberta study finds growing public support for face masks

Riders are asked to be sure to dispose of the used mask in a garbage bin. If one isn’t available, store it in a plastic bag until the mask can be disposed of properly.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the second phase of the government’s mask plan.

“I am strongly recommending that all of us wear masks anytime we are out and can’t maintain a two-metre distance from others, especially in indoor spaces,” Hinshaw said.

“Wearing one is the right thing to do.”

Read more: Coronavirus: University of Alberta study finds growing public support for face masks

On Tuesday, the city also launched a survey looking for public input on how people feel about mandatory masks in public places. The survey is available on the city’s website until July 21.

In the first round of the mask program, the city gave out 500,000 masks on Edmonton transit.

Albertans can also visit participating A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons locations to get face masks for free both through the drive-thru and at the inside counter.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton transitETSFace MasksEdmonton Transit ServiceAlberta free maskEdmonton transit free maskEdmonton transit maskEdmonton Transit Service maskETS mask
