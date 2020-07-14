Free masks to be available to Edmonton transit users as chamber urges use in public

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, more packages of free face masks will be available for Edmonton transit riders at several transit centres and LRT stations as the city continues to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The handout is part of Phase 2 the provincial government’s plan to provide millions of face masks to Albertans.

The news comes the same day the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce issued a news release urging Edmontonians to wear masks whenever out in public, saying even a single case of COVID-19 can have devastating impacts on a business.

“One of the best ways to protect jobs, protect workers and speed our economic recovery is to wear a mask,” Janet Riopel, chamber president & CEO, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wearing a mask is a small but effective action that has the potential to have a huge impact on our economic future.” Tweet This

The City of Edmonton will be distributing 750,000 masks at the following locations:

West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre

Mill Woods Transit Centre

Northgate Transit Centre

Century Park Transit Centre

Churchill LRT Station

Clareview LRT Station

Kingsway LRT Station

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The masks will be available, upon request, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

DATS operators and Transit Peace Officers will also be given packs for distribution upon request.

“We strongly recommend wearing a mask on transit,” Eddie Robar, branch manager of ETS, said.

“As Edmonton continues to reopen, wearing a mask on transit has become even more important to help keep our community safe. It’s simply the right thing to do, and we need everyone’s help.”

2:04 University of Alberta study finds growing public support for face masks University of Alberta study finds growing public support for face masks

Riders are asked to be sure to dispose of the used mask in a garbage bin. If one isn’t available, store it in a plastic bag until the mask can be disposed of properly.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the second phase of the government’s mask plan.

“I am strongly recommending that all of us wear masks anytime we are out and can’t maintain a two-metre distance from others, especially in indoor spaces,” Hinshaw said.