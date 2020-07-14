2 City of Toronto parks and recreation workers test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is reporting that two parks, forestry and recreation department workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued Tuesday evening, officials were notified earlier in the day that the two employees were exposed to the virus outside of the workplace between July 6 and Friday.

Officials noted one of the employees with COVID-19 had “brief contact” with a part-time CampTO worker based at the Ellesmere Community Centre program. They emphasized the employee who tested positive for coronavirus didn’t come into contact with the 11 children enrolled at the camp, adding the camp will not be forced to close.

“No children taking part in CampTO programs, which began yesterday, July 13, have been directly exposed to the employees who have tested positive,” the statement said.

“The City, however, is in the process now of advising families, employees, the union, and the public and of these cases as a matter of public transparency.

“Toronto Public Health advises that the risk of contracting COVID-19 for children and families at this CampTO program is very low.”

The statement said the second employee who tested positive for coronavirus is a sanitation worker for the department and hasn’t been involved with the CampTO program.

Both employees were told to self-isolate for 14 days. The statement said in total 23 City of Toronto employees came into contact with the two workers who tested positive for coronavirus, and all 23 were advised to get tested and to self-isolate for 14 days.

In accordance with previously announced Toronto Public Health provisions, the City said CampTO programs require lower ratios and capacity of attendees, physical distancing, health screening and enhanced cleaning.