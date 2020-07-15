Menu

Canada

Man saves drowning coyote pup, embarks on adventure on Red Deer, South Saskatchewan rivers

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 9:48 am
A man performed CPR on this coyote after he pulled it from the river.
A man performed CPR on this coyote after he pulled it from the river. Courtesy: Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan

A coyote pup had an aventure on the Red Deer and South Saskatchewan rivers recently.

A man had been rafting only to hear something in the water, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSS).

The animal was barely able to poke its head out of the water, according to the organization.

The man had been fishing when he saw the animal, and when he reached to try to grab it, he fell in. It was then he discovered what he’d seen was a baby coyote.

Read more: Dalmeny, Sask., family working hard to bring escaped bison home

“He thought the coyote was dead. It wasn’t,” said WRSS president Bonnie Dell.

Story continues below advertisement

The pup stayed with the man until he had cell service, WRSS says, about 10 days before he called the SPCA in Swift Current, who contacted WRSS.

Read more: Lethbridge man and his dog have close encounter with coyote

The pup, now named Yip Yip, is currently with a volunteer at a wildlife rehabilitation in Moose Jaw, according to the organization, where he’s socializing with other pups.

WRSS says he’s starting to shy away from humans — a good sign that he’s adapting and can soon be released back into the wild.

The society says if you find a wild animal you should contact them to take care of it safely.

Manitoba coyote released into wild following month-long rehab
Manitoba coyote released into wild following month-long rehab
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Saskatchewan RiverCoyotewildlife rescueWildlife Rehabilitation Society Of SaskatchewanRed Deer RiverWRSScoyote pup
