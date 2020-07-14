Coronavirus: Crossfit PTBO to reopen Friday, Peterborough Cineplex ‘still reviewing’

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of Crossfit Ptbo on 701 The Queensway in Peterborough, Ont., are breathing a sigh of relief, after the province announced its Stage 3 reopening plan on Monday.

Under the plan, gyms and fitness centres in Peterborough will be allowed to reopen on Friday, unless they choose otherwise. Co-owner of the gym Ruth Cheng said they’re ready to begin right away, with their first class scheduled for 6 a.m.

“We’ve been anticipating this day and it’s finally come,” said Cheng. “My phone’s been blowing up since yesterday, of everyone returning, so it’s super exciting, and we can’t wait to see everybody.”

According to Cheng, things at the gym won’t look that different than pre-COVID-19 times. Members still have to register online, and personal training slots need to be pre-booked.

The gym has been offering online classes and personal training sessions outdoors. Cheng said a number of people have already made reservations for Friday, and have completed the prerequisites to begin.

Current class capacity is capped at eight members per hour, according to Cheng, in comparison to 12 previously.

“Even though we’re a really community-based facility, there won’t be any hanging out inside the facility,” said Cheng.

“So that will be a big change.”

Meanwhile, the YMCA Balsillie Family Branch in Peterborough won’t be reopening its gym, or other indoor facilities, until Sept 1.

However, Global Peterborough has learned that child care at the YMCAs in Peterborough, Belleville, and Quinte West will resume Wednesday. President and CEO of YMCA Central East Ontario said day camps will follow suit next week.

Trent University’s Athletics Centre also issued an update on Tuesday, saying its gym and recreational facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Avid movie-goers, meanwhile, may remain in limbo.

Cineplex issued a tight-lipped statement to Global Toronto on Tuesday, in response to whether the cinema giant’s theatres will be opening in Ontario this Friday.

“We’re still reviewing. Not able to confirm one way or the other,” the statement read.

