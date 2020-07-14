Coronavirus: YMCA of Central East Ontario delaying reopening until Sept. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Despite Ontario’s Stage 3 opening beginning on Friday, the YMCA of Central East Ontario says it will not reopen its branches until Sept. 1.

The YMCA — with branches in Peterborough, Quinte West and Belleville — says it is currently in the process of reopening its child-care centres and offering day camp programs to support parents who are returning to work.

The regional YMCA says its decision to delay opening fitness facilities and other services by nearly two months is based on the timelines from other YMCAs across the country.

Although gyms and fitness centres will be permitted to reopen, the YMCA says it wants to understand the guidelines in order to provide members with a safe and enjoyable experience upon return.

“We need to see and understand fully the necessary policies and guidelines, and ensure we take the time to implement these properly,” said CEO David Allen. “We want to ensure our staff understand and are trained to meet expectations upon your return. Our commitment is to put people first — both our valued YMCA members and employees.

“We want to welcome you back as safely as possible.”

Allen says work will continue to ensure facilities meet the “highest standard” of health and safety, including proper physical-distancing practices. There will also be “thorough, deep cleaning” following closures.

Among the expected safety measures to be implemented at each facility are:

Glass barriers at membership desks

Health screenings upon entry

Contactless scan-in stations

Single one-way directional entry and exit

Increased sanitization and disinfection

Increased hand-sanitizing stations

Controlled building access and class sizes that support physical distancing

“We want to be fully transparent as to the reason for our delay in reopening,” said Allen. “In addition to recalling staff, understanding the guidelines, training staff and finalizing our new safety protocols, learning from other YMCAs opening across the country and the time it took to be prepared.

“We are also aware of the number of members who are ready to return to physical spaces for their health and fitness needs continues to be low, as there is still some fear and anxiety. This places additional financial challenges upon our organization in supporting the full operational costs of running our YMCA facilities.”

The YMCA says membership fees, which were put on hold upon the closure of its facilities on March 16, will not be reactivated until reopening.