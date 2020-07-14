Main beach area in Wasaga Beach, Ont., to gradually reopen amid approved safety plan

Send this page to someone via email

As much of Ontario progresses to Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening process, the sand-covered portion of Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach, Ont., will gradually reopen this week after town council approved a safety plan Tuesday.

Wasaga Beach council voted to close the main beach area on July 2 and to reduce municipal beachfront parking after crowds were observed congregating there on Canada Day and on the preceding weekends, in contravention of public health regulations in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Public health and safety has always been our prime concern during the pandemic, and that is why we had to close the Beach Drive area earlier this month,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement.

“This new plan ensures we can manage the space properly, allowing visitors and residents to once again enjoy this part of our waterfront.”

As part of the community safety plan, the town has created four pods to accommodate people who want to access the sand-covered portion of Beach Drive. One pod is designated for residents only.

“Through our plan and the use of our pods, we can control access to specific areas of the sand-covered portion of Beach Drive and control physical distancing within the pods,” Bifolchi said.

“Each pod has been assigned a certain capacity based on the amount of space taken up.”

Access to the pods will be managed by one of nine of the town’s “beach ambassadors.”

The Wasaga Beach safety plan also prohibits pets, barbecues and sports on the beach.

Beach ambassadors and municipal law enforcement staff will educate visitors on the beach’s rules, and there will also be signs displayed around the area to inform people of the current coronavirus measures.

Wasaga Beach officials say further changes may be required to ensure the safety of people at the beach.

