5 flights from or to Regina, Saskatoon carried passengers with coronavirus

The Saskatchewan government says five flights departing from or arriving in Regina and Saskatoon had passengers with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The dates range from June 11 to July 6, according to a post on the government’s website.

Air Canada cases involve rows 14-20 on AC 7947 from Toronto to Regina on July 4, rows 13-19 on AC 217 from Saskatoon to Vancouver on June 16, and AC 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon on June 23 with unknown row numbers.

The WestJet flights were rows 4-10 on WS3370 from Calgary to Saskatoon on June 11, and WS296 from Calgary to Regina on July 6 — row numbers were not provided.

The province says everyone who was on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and those returning from international destinations must self-isolate for 14 days.

