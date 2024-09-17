Menu

Health

B.C. therapeutic riding program that makes ‘miracles every day’ at risk of closure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 8:33 pm
1 min read
Ten-year-old Mustafa rides a horse at the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
Ten-year-old Mustafa rides a horse at the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association in Maple Ridge. Global News
A therapeutic horse-riding program in Maple Ridge, B.C., is at risk of folding, and organizers say they’re running out of time.

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association has helped more than 200 families every year for the past 45 years.

But now they need a new home.

University of Lethbridge study shows benefits of therapeutic riding

The land the organization uses has been sold, and unless they find new property soon the program will close permanently by the end of November.

The program helps people like 10-year-old Mustafa, who can leave his wheelchair behind and enjoy the freedom of horseback riding.

“It’s good for me because I have muscular dystrophy,” he said. “It’s good for my feet to do stretches on the horse when I’m on the horse.”

Association general manager Gay Conn said it is difficult to overstate how much the program does for its clients.

“It’s not just riders that benefit from this, the family of riders impacts them greatly as well,” she said.

“There’s miracles every day here on this site.”

The association needs room for about a dozen horses and an indoor and outdoor arena. It’s also hoping to stay in the area.

The group is hoping someone in the community will step up to help.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

