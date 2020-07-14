17-year-old facing firearms, spousal assault charges in Parham, Ont.

A 17-year-old boy is facing firearms and assault charges after a domestic incident in Central Frontenac.
OPP say they were called to Parham, Ont., home just after noon on Sunday to on a report of a young person in possession of a firearm.
Police say a 17-year-old had made threats with the firearm, but there were no injuries.
The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at a home in the area and charged with:
- spousal assault
- three counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- careless use of a firearm
- careless storage of a firearm
The youth will be held in custody until his bail hearing on July 15, according to OPP.
