17-year-old facing firearms, spousal assault charges in Parham, Ont.

A 17-year-old boy is facing firearms and assault charges after a domestic incident in Central Frontenac.

OPP say they were called to Parham, Ont., home just after noon on Sunday to on a report of a young person in possession of a firearm.

Police say a 17-year-old had made threats with the firearm, but there were no injuries.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at a home in the area and charged with:

spousal assault

three counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

careless use of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

The youth will be held in custody until his bail hearing on July 15, according to OPP.

