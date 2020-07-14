Menu

Crime

17-year-old facing firearms, spousal assault charges in Parham, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:28 pm
OPP have charged a 17-year-old boy with firearms and assault offences after he allegedly threatened his partner in Parham, Ont.
OPP have charged a 17-year-old boy with firearms and assault offences after he allegedly threatened his partner in Parham, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 17-year-old boy is facing firearms and assault charges after a domestic incident in Central Frontenac.

OPP say they were called to Parham, Ont., home just after noon on Sunday to on a report of a young person in possession of a firearm.

Police say a 17-year-old had made threats with the firearm, but there were no injuries.

Read more: Attempted murder, arson charges laid against Parham, Ont., shooting suspect

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at a home in the area and charged with:

  • spousal assault
  • three counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse
  • uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • careless use of a firearm
  • careless storage of a firearm

The youth will be held in custody until his bail hearing on July 15, according to OPP.

How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
