OPP on scene for an ‘ongoing’ incident in Parham, Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they are on the scene of an “active and ongoing incident” in Parham, Ontario — located 45 minutes north of Kingston.
Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News just before midnight Sunday.
“Several homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution,” he said in an email.
“Highway 38 is closed in the area. OPP has roadblocks in place.”
Tweets from Global News reporter Kraig Krause show the roadblocks 10 kilometres outside of town.
Multiple residents told Krause that a house was initially on fire before flames spread to the St. James Anglican Church in Parham.
More to come…
