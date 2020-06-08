OPP on scene for an ‘ongoing’ incident in Parham, Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they are on the scene of an “active and ongoing incident” in Parham, Ontario — located 45 minutes north of Kingston.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News just before midnight Sunday.

“Several homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution,” he said in an email.

“Highway 38 is closed in the area. OPP has roadblocks in place.”

Tweets from Global News reporter Kraig Krause show the roadblocks 10 kilometres outside of town.

Multiple residents told Krause that a house was initially on fire before flames spread to the St. James Anglican Church in Parham.

Photos of the St. James Anglican Church in #Parham, Ont. Multiple residents tell me that a house was initially on fire, and it spread to the church. Also, gun shots were heard. OPP has yet to confirm this. (Credit: Stirling Raymond) pic.twitter.com/TjSWyCag0X — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) June 8, 2020

More to come…