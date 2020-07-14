Menu

Canada

Feds should have put $900M into existing summer jobs programs, opposition says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus outbreak: Government to cover 100 per cent of wages for students hired under the Canada Summer Jobs Program
ABOVE: Government to cover 100 per cent of wages for students hired under the Canada Summer Jobs Program.

Federal opposition parties are demanding to know why the Liberal government created a $900-million program to help students find volunteer positions rather than putting the money into an existing summer jobs program.

The government says the new Canada Student Services Grant is intended to reward tens of thousands of students who are having a hard time finding work and want to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Groups seek answers on status of $900M student program as WE controversy mounts

Opposition parties say the Liberals could have accomplished the same task by putting the money into the existing Canada Summer Jobs program, through which thousands of jobs for students are subsidized by the federal government every year.

The opposition says doing so would have avoided the numerous problems that have plagued the volunteer program, including the fact participants will receive less than minimum wage for each hour worked.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people
Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people

It would also have avoided the conflict-of-interest allegations that are now swirling around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of his government after WE Charity was selected to administer the volunteer program before eventually backing out.

The Green Party this morning called for the government to immediately shift the money earmarked for the volunteer program to the summer-jobs program to help students who need work.

