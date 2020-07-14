Menu

Politics

Phase out CERB payments, improve COVID-19 spending transparency, Senate report says

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Senate’s finance committee says the Trudeau Liberals need to tell people very soon what they will do for those who max out a key federal COVID-19 benefit in the fall without jobs to go back to.

The $500-a-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit is set to run out in September for millions of workers who have seen their incomes shrink or dry up entirely.

Read more: Canadians torn on whether feds should scale back coronavirus benefits to save money, poll suggests

The committee’s report recommends the government provide declining CERB payments as incomes rise, rather than applying the current strict cut-off.

Senators are also calling on the Liberals to consider a guaranteed income program to make sure all Canadians have the means to meet their basic needs.

The recommendations are among several the committee makes in its review out today of the Liberals’ emergency aid programs.

Read more: Canada not prepared for 2nd coronavirus wave, Senate committee report says

Underlying many of the recommendations is a concern from the committee about what it says is a need to address a “lack of accountability and transparency” in federal spending.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
