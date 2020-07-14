Menu

Storms produce funnel clouds, smash buildings in southern Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 9:48 am
Damaged buildings on Corey Schroeder's farm on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Damaged buildings on Corey Schroeder's farm on Monday, July 13, 2020. Corey Schroeder/Submitted

A summer of wicked weather continued Monday afternoon as damaging storms popped up in southern Manitoba.

Altona-area farmer Corey Schroeder’s farm suffered extensive wind damage that toppled grain bins and demolished farm buildings.

Grain bins were toppled on Corey Schroeder’s farm Monday.
Grain bins were toppled on Corey Schroeder’s farm Monday. Corey Schroeder/Submitted

Schroeder was in his office when it began.

“All of a sudden, I heard this weird roar, and my two daughters were playing in the basement and they started screaming and panicking,” he said.

“I looked outside and noticed I shouldn’t be seeing my combine … the shed was disintegrated. It was gone.”

Schroeder and his family hid in the basement until the storm moved on, and he surveyed the damage afterwards, he said.

Damaged buildings on Corey Schroeder’s farm on Monday.
Damaged buildings on Corey Schroeder’s farm on Monday. Corey Schroeder/Submitted

Our shed ended up on yards, like four yards down north of us. That’s how far it flew,” he said.

“We had other neighbours down the road here that they had a barn basically blow off their house,” he added. “They sustained some house damage where rain was leaking into the house.”

Schroeder said he doesn’t know if there’s damage to his equipment.

His crops, on the other hand, were “flattened out a bit … I guess we’ll see in the next few days how they bounce back.”

Read more: ‘One-in-1,000-year event’ — Manitoba’s Rivers Dam at highest level ever

Near Letellier, a funnel cloud was spotted on Monday afternoon. There was no damage reported, however wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour were reported, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Dauphin, winds gusted up to 104 km/h.

Winnipeg saw 10 to 15 millimetres of rain in total, but other areas saw upwards of 60 mm of precipitation.

WeatherManitoba weatherManitoba StormManitoba floodManitoba floodsaltona storm damageletellier funnel cloudManitoba Funnel Cloud
