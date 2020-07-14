Storms produce funnel clouds, smash buildings in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A summer of wicked weather continued Monday afternoon as damaging storms popped up in southern Manitoba.

Altona-area farmer Corey Schroeder’s farm suffered extensive wind damage that toppled grain bins and demolished farm buildings.

Grain bins were toppled on Corey Schroeder’s farm Monday. Corey Schroeder/Submitted

Schroeder was in his office when it began.

“All of a sudden, I heard this weird roar, and my two daughters were playing in the basement and they started screaming and panicking,” he said.

“I looked outside and noticed I shouldn’t be seeing my combine … the shed was disintegrated. It was gone.” Tweet This

Schroeder and his family hid in the basement until the storm moved on, and he surveyed the damage afterwards, he said.

Damaged buildings on Corey Schroeder’s farm on Monday. Corey Schroeder/Submitted

“Our shed ended up on yards, like four yards down north of us. That’s how far it flew,” he said.

“We had other neighbours down the road here that they had a barn basically blow off their house,” he added. “They sustained some house damage where rain was leaking into the house.”

Schroeder said he doesn’t know if there’s damage to his equipment.

Whomever is on the receiving end of this #mbstorm …yikes I bet there is some good wind and rain in there. It is blowing hard here now behind it.

Guessing it is East of Hwy#16 heading north east. #clouds #summer #weather #mbwx pic.twitter.com/w7tGOmDVli — Judi Watt (@JBMEquiFarms) July 14, 2020

His crops, on the other hand, were “flattened out a bit … I guess we’ll see in the next few days how they bounce back.”

Near Letellier, a funnel cloud was spotted on Monday afternoon. There was no damage reported, however wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour were reported, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Dauphin, winds gusted up to 104 km/h.

Winnipeg saw 10 to 15 millimetres of rain in total, but other areas saw upwards of 60 mm of precipitation.

Some of the higher totals recorded as of 5 pm today from the @MBGovAg mesonet. Other amounts from ECCC stations include 54 mm in Emerson and 51 mm in Kleefeld pic.twitter.com/yagTMS6Vw4 — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) July 13, 2020

Another day of chasing shelf clouds across southern MB #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/x0cDsGiICI — Jordan Carruthers (Manitoba Storm Chasers) (@MBstormchasers) July 14, 2020

