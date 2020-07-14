Peterborough man charged following assault of ex-partner, passerby with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, following a reported incident in the downtown area on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 2 p.m., a man allegedly confronted and threatened a woman walking in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets.

Police say the man and woman were previously in a domestic relationship.

A male passerby who knows both individuals reportedly tried to intervene, according to police. Officers say the suspect threatened the passerby and then attempted to assault the woman with the knife.

Witnesses reported the incident to police. The accused also allegedly threatened the male passerby before fleeing the area on foot, police say.

Around 3 p.m., officers located the suspect in the downtown area.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm along with one count each of possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Police said the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident.

