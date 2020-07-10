Menu

Crime

Peterborough police charge 2 in separate domestic violence investigations

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 1:11 pm
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police have charged two people following two separate reported incidents of domestic violence. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police have charged two people in relation to two separate domestic violence investigations on Thursday.

In the first reported incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, police say a 31-year-old man and a woman were at a residence when they got into an argument. The man then reportedly assaulted the woman.

Police were contacted on Thursday and investigated the reported incident. They arrested the man and charged him with assault.

He was released from custody and will appear in court on Sept. 10.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with assault with weapon in domestic incident — police

In the second reported incident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported domestic assault. Police were informed that a woman had allegedly assaulted a man with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old woman was charged with assault with a weapon.

She was held in custody for a court appearance scheduled Friday.

In both incidents, the names of the accused were not released in order to protect the identity of the victims, police said.

How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
