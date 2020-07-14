Man charged after used condoms found on vehicles in Mississauga parking lots, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Peel Regional Police say a 74-year-old man is facing charges after used condoms were found tied to vehicles in parking lots of shopping centres across Mississauga.

The alleged victims would discover the used condoms when they returned to their vehicles, police said. According to investigators, nine women have come forward in these incidents so far.

Police said officers have been investigating a series of these mischief incidents from July 2018 until now.

On Monday, Peter Melegos, a 74-year-old man from Mississauga, was arrested. Melegos is charged with 11 counts of mischief, two counts of criminal harassment, one count of committing an indecent act and one count of voyeurism.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear at a Brampton courthouse on Sept. 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they believe there may be other incidents and victims.

“We do believe there are additional victims throughout the Greater Toronto Area who have not yet had the opportunity to report these incidents to Peel Regional Police or to their local police service. We are encouraging them to contact us,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police at 905-456-5840 or their local police department. Information can also be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Arrest Made in Indecent Act Investigation – https://t.co/rXgipJs6dj pic.twitter.com/ZpUQn8yUu5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 13, 2020