Man charged with voyeurism after woman gets free massage, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man has been charged with voyeurism after a woman responded to an ad offering a free massage.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman responded to a Facebook ad from a business called Healing Spa.

Police allege the woman received the free massage from a man and then noticed an electronic device recording her as she dressed.

Investigators said police were called to the New Age Healing Centre near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Saturday shortly after 3 p.m.

Emilio Guglietta, 52, of Brampton, has since been charged with voyeurism.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators added that they have since executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton and seized computer equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.