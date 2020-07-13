Menu

Crime

3 men injured, 1 seriously, after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three men have been injured after a shooting in North York Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a property off of Jane Street near Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 8:30 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the victims all sustained lower-body gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. A second victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Trending Stories

Officials said the third man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting comes amid a recent spate of gun violence in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

