Mother and 3 young children reported missing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 36-year-old mother and her three young children.

Police said Maria De Jesus De Lara Guerrero was last seen at her home near Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Const. Rob Reid told Global News as of Monday evening there were “no serious concerns for their safety” and that there was no suspected criminality in the disappearances.

“She is not where she was expected to be with her three kids,” he said.

“She has not checked in with who she was supposed to check in with.”

0713 19:22 Mssng Woman & 3 Chld, Victoria Park Ave & Eglinton Ave Ea…ra Guerrero, 36 https://t.co/C1tSmyDCj4 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Reid said police want to speak with them to make sure they are OK.

De Jesus De Lara Guerrero was described as being five-foot-four, weighing approximately 120 pounds and having a slim build with shoulder-length brown hair with blonde highlights.

She has three children: a nine-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a 10-month-old boy.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-4100.

— With files from Alanna Rizza