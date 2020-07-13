Coronavirus: 2 more Kingston, Ont., nail salons ticketed for breaching public health guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

Two more nail salons in Kingston are joining the list of personal care businesses that have been issued tickets for violating COVID-19 health guidelines.

This now brings the total number of local nail salons that have breached safety protocols to seven.

Lily Nailsl and Spa, located at Princess Street and Centennial, and La Sirene nails in the Kingston centre have both been issued tickets by public health.

According to KFL&A public health, Lily Nail and Spa was ticketed on July 9 for not disinfecting reusable equipment as often as necessary to prevent disease transmission.

La Sirene Nails and Spa, meanwhile, was ticketed on July 7 for failing to obtain contact information of a person seeking personal service.

According to a public health spokesperson, Lily Nail Salon was fined $465 plus $110 for a victim surcharge. La Sirene Nail and Spa was fined $55 plus $15 for a victim surcharge.

La Sirene’s offence has since been resolved.

At this time, public health says that all nail salons will not be ordered to close, despite an increase in COVID-19 public health violations. Closure orders are based on a risk assessment which can include, but is not limited to, the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Since June, several nail salons in the Kingston area have been ticketed or have been forced to temporarily close due to a positive COVID-19 case or an outbreak.

The biggest outbreak occurred at Bihn’s Nail Salon and Spa at the Gardiners Town Centre last month, resulting in over 30 positive cases.

Public health would not say if they’ve stepped up inspections at nail salons.

According to public health, inspectors are still working to ensure businesses are following infection prevention measures.

Prevention measures includes staff screening, appropriate signage, floor stickers, customer limits, filling out contact tracing forms and wearing the correct PPE.

