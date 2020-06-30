4 salons, long-term care homes forced to close in Kingston region over COVID-19 breaches

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has so far acted to enforce COVID-19 safety guidelines in six establishments in the region, a list that includes several nail salons and two long-term care homes as of Tuesday morning.

The list has grown from one business fined on Sunday to a total of six businesses on Tuesday.

Four businesses have been forced to close, the first of which was Binh’s Nail Salon, where an initial COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday. The salon is the source of 30 active cases of the disease reported over the last week.

Kingdom Nail Salon was forced to close Sunday because an employee had caught the virus while working at Binh’s.

Now, Adair Place Retirement Residence has been forced to close because, according to public health, it failed to implement requirements of COVID-19 directives under the Long-Term Care Homes Act. The health unit said the retirement home failed to provide an adequate number of handwashing stations for food handlers.

A representative of the home said they were not aware of the charges, and public health said they were working on a response with more information.

The fourth closure was implemented at another nail salon, Kim’s L.A. Nails, but public health has not clarified why the salon was forced to close.

Country View Care, another long-term care home, has received disciplinary action earlier in April from public health but has not been closed down. Public health says the home was in violation of COVID-19 health guidelines laid out by the province. The home says their issue has since been resolved.

Beauty Nails Salon was issued a ticket by public health for not appropriately discarding single-use instruments, but it remains open.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kingston region is at 30 active cases of COVID-19, with 93 cases total and no deaths.