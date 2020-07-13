Menu

Crime

$1.27M worth of suspected cocaine seized from 2 travellers at Toronto airport, officials say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Officials show a sample of the products seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Officials show a sample of the products seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Handout / CBSA and RCMP

Two Ontario women are facing drug-related charges after allegedly trying to smuggle $1.27-million worth of suspected cocaine through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to a statement by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, two seizures took place at the airport in June after two passengers flew commercially to Toronto from Jamaica.

In the first instance, the statement said one of the women was asked to undergo secondary screening by CBSA after arriving on June 18. Officials said six food packages contained a total of 6.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine (worth approximately $825,000).

Read more: 100 kg of methamphetamine seized at Toronto’s Pearson airport

On June 23, the statement said the second woman was referred to secondary screening by CBSA. Officials said 3.85 kilograms of suspected cocaine (worth approximately $447,500) was found in eight food packages.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The statement said both women were arrested and turned over to RCMP.

Officials said 76-year-old Toronto resident Mavis Coreta Segree and 31-year-old Hamilton resident Amran Jama were charged with importing a Schedule I substance.

Both of the accused were released on bail and were scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later time.

