April 30, 2018 1:30 pm
Updated: April 30, 2018 1:32 pm

100 kg of methamphetamine seized at Toronto’s Pearson airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian border officers say black nylon gym bags found inside luggage at Toronto's Pearson airport contained packages of methamphetamine and heroin.

TORONTO – Canada Border Services Agency says it has made a “significant” drug seizure at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The agency says 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of heroin was found during a routine examination of luggage on a flight from Mexico on April 17.

CBSA says officers noticed anomalies on three suitcases and they were sent for a secondary inspection.

Officers opened the bags and found black nylon gym bags containing packages of methamphetamine and heroin.

CBSA could not say Monday if any arrest had been made and said the narcotics were turned over to the RCMP.

CBSA says between Jan. 1 and April 17, officers in the Greater Toronto Area have made six seizures of suspected methamphetamine weighing just over 108 kilograms, including the latest seizure.

