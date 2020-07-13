Brooklyn Beckham engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz

Send this page to someone via email

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham says he plans to marry actor Peltz, 25.

Beckham, 21, announced his engagement on Instagram on Saturday.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx,” Beckham captioned the photo.

Peltz posted the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.”

Beckham’s mom Victoria posted the photo to her Instagram page and wrote: “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

“Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” the former Spice Girl added.

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and David, who are also parents to Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

Beckham’s dad, David, congratulated his son and wrote: “Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham.”

Beckham and Peltz first went public with their relationship in January.

