Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:35 pm
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week womenswear fall/winter 2020-21 on Feb. 25, 2020 in Paris, France.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week womenswear fall/winter 2020-21 on Feb. 25, 2020 in Paris, France. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham says he plans to marry actor Peltz, 25.

Beckham, 21, announced his engagement on Instagram on Saturday.

Read more: Victoria Beckham says she is ‘trying to be the best wife’ amid divorce rumours

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.  I love you baby xx,” Beckham captioned the photo.

Peltz posted the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beckham’s mom Victoria posted the photo to her Instagram page and wrote: “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

Trending Stories

“Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” the former Spice Girl added.

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and David, who are also parents to Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Beckham’s dad, David, congratulated his son and wrote: “Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham.”

Read more: Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and other celebs join up to read entire ‘Harry Potter’ book

Beckham and Peltz first went public with their relationship in January.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
David BeckhamVictoria BeckhamBrooklyn BeckhamNicola Peltzbrooklyn beckham 2020brooklyn beckham engagedbrooklyn beckham girlfriendbrooklyn beckham nicolabrooklyn beckham nicola peltznicola peltz brooklyn beckham
Flyers
More weekly flyers