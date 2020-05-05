Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and other celebs join up to read entire ‘Harry Potter’ book

Send this page to someone via email

Many celebrities are lending their voices to read the entire first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone to help entertain the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are among the cast of celebrities who will record video of themselves reading the book, with more surprises and special appearances from across the Wizarding World and beyond to come.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

— Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Each narrator will be reading different sections of the book, with its themes of family, friendship, courage and overcoming adversity, to families around the world.

Radcliffe will be kicking off the series of video recordings by reading Chapter One: “The Boy Who Lived.”

All seventeen chapters of the book will be released between now and the end of June, starting May 5 with Chapter One.

The videos will be posted weekly on HarryPotterAtHome.com, with an audio-only version available for free on Spotify.

The Harry Potter At Home project is an initiative developed by Wizarding World Digital and author J.K. Rowling‘s agents The Blair Partnership, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of Warner Bros. Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing.

The initiative already includes an open licence to teachers allowing them to post recordings of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories onto educational platforms and networks.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

