Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More than $40M to be invested in public transit infrastructure projects in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:57 pm
A Barrie Transit bus at the downtown Barrie terminal.
A Barrie Transit bus at the downtown Barrie terminal. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Barrie, will be providing more than $40 million for five public transit infrastructure projects in Barrie, Ont.

The city’s bus fleet will be replaced with 30 new low-floor, accessible buses, while 21 new fully accessible para-transit city buses will replace the existing fleet over the next seven years for people with accessibility needs.

Read more: Non-resident waterfront parking increases in Barrie, Ont.

There will also be a new transit hub at the Allandale GO station and a new downtown connection hub.

“This combined federal, provincial and municipal investment in Barrie will offer our community updated and more accessible buses,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement. “The new transit hub will ensure a better connected and integrated city.”

Story continues below advertisement

More bus stops, platforms and bicycle parking will also be implemented in Barrie.

Trending Stories

“It is vital that Barrie’s public transit system evolve to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city,” Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP and Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey said in a statement.

Read more: City of Barrie, Ont., extends free transit, adds more coronavirus safety measures

“This investment into the City of Barrie will allow our thriving municipality to bring to life multiple long-awaited projects, improving and expanding much of our major transit infrastructure.”

The Monday morning announcement was made by Lehman, Downey and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng.

The Canadian government is investing more than $16.4 million in the five projects, while the Ontario government is providing more than $13.6 million. The City of Barrie is contributing more than $10.9 million.

Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland
Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug FordBarrie newsCity Of BarrieBarrie Mayor Jeff LehmanDoug DowneyJeff LehmanBarrie TransitMary NgBarrie infrastructureBarrie transit infrastructureBarrie Transit infrastructure projects
Flyers
More weekly flyers