Non-resident waterfront parking increases in Barrie, Ont.

Beginning Wednesday, non-resident waterfront parking rates in Barrie, Ont., will increase to $10 per hour with a daily maximum of $50.

The decision comes following concerns about overcrowding and the spread of the novel coronavirus in addition to out-of-towners from areas with higher COVID-19 transmission rates travelling to Barrie for its parks and beaches.

“There’s lots of concern and discussion around the heavy use of beaches and waterfront parks in Barrie,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Some people who are doing things like throwing garbage all over the park or leaving it behind, going to the washroom in the bushes — that kind of completely unacceptable behaviour — you are ruining it for those who want to use our parks and beaches safely and responsibly.”

COVID-19 Update for July 7th – a little late today! Caseloads, masks order by the Medical Officer of Health, waterfront. Stay Strong Barrie! pic.twitter.com/4V4GkGYMD4 — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) July 8, 2020

In order to prevent overcrowding and the violation of coronavirus emergency measures, the City of Barrie has also put in new controls at Wilkins Park and Tyndale Beach.

Barrie enforcement staff will be ticketing for any infractions at both sides and will not give verbal warnings, officials say.

Barbecues are also banned at Wilkins Park and are not allowed on any city beaches, while a staff beach cleanup crew will be organized that specifically focuses on the Wilkins Park and Tyndale Beach areas.

Dock Road Park and The Gables parking lots, as well as street parking around Wilkins Park, is open for residents only.

