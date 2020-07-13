No new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

One active case of coronavirus remains in New Brunswick, as the province reported no new cases Monday.

The most recent case was reported Thursday.

The province reported at the time that the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

There have been 166 cases of COVID-19 in the province; 163 people have recovered from the illness and two people have died.

At this time there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

There remains one active case in the province and the Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.