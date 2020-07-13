No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday, 1K cases resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with only three active cases remaining.

The province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 401 Nova Scotia tests on July 12 and is operating 24 hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The province said that to date, Nova Scotia has 57,675 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and three active COVID-19 cases.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand cases are now resolved.

“One person is currently in hospital. Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital,” the province said in a press release.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, according to the province.

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives — practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required, and wearing a non-medical mask is strongly recommended when physical distancing is difficult.”

As of July 3, interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for permanent Atlantic Canadian residents, is permitted.