Crime

17-year-old charged after pedestrian struck, police assaulted in Napanee: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 10:58 am
A 17-year-old girl in Napanee is facing several charges after she allegedly struck a pedestrian and assaulted a police officer.
A 17-year-old girl in Napanee is facing several charges after she allegedly struck a pedestrian and assaulted a police officer. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP have charged a 17-year-old girl with several offences, including impaired driving, after an incident in Napanee over the weekend.

OPP say they were called to a home in Napanee at 9 p.m. on July 11, to respond to two young people in a verbal dispute.

One of the youths tried to leave in a vehicle but then struck a a 59-year-old man known to the youths. Police say the man was not injured.

Police say the youth then resisted arrest by assaulting a police officer. OPP determined the youth was under the influence at the time of the incident.

She was charged with

  • operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
  • operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit
  • assaulting a peace officer
  • resisting a peace officer
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • taking a motor vehicle without consent
  • failing to comply with an undertaking
  • driving while under suspension

The youth was released from police custody on an undertaking and is set to appear in a Napanee court on Sep. 14. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

