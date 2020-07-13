17-year-old charged after pedestrian struck, police assaulted in Napanee: OPP

OPP have charged a 17-year-old girl with several offences, including impaired driving, after an incident in Napanee over the weekend.
OPP say they were called to a home in Napanee at 9 p.m. on July 11, to respond to two young people in a verbal dispute.
One of the youths tried to leave in a vehicle but then struck a a 59-year-old man known to the youths. Police say the man was not injured.
Police say the youth then resisted arrest by assaulting a police officer. OPP determined the youth was under the influence at the time of the incident.
She was charged with
- operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
- operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit
- assaulting a peace officer
- resisting a peace officer
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- taking a motor vehicle without consent
- failing to comply with an undertaking
- driving while under suspension
The youth was released from police custody on an undertaking and is set to appear in a Napanee court on Sep. 14. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
