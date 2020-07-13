17-year-old charged after pedestrian struck, police assaulted in Napanee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a 17-year-old girl with several offences, including impaired driving, after an incident in Napanee over the weekend.

OPP say they were called to a home in Napanee at 9 p.m. on July 11, to respond to two young people in a verbal dispute.

Read more: Kingston woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County

One of the youths tried to leave in a vehicle but then struck a a 59-year-old man known to the youths. Police say the man was not injured.

Police say the youth then resisted arrest by assaulting a police officer. OPP determined the youth was under the influence at the time of the incident.

She was charged with

Story continues below advertisement

operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit

assaulting a peace officer

resisting a peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

taking a motor vehicle without consent

failing to comply with an undertaking

driving while under suspension

The youth was released from police custody on an undertaking and is set to appear in a Napanee court on Sep. 14. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.