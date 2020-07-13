Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manhunt continues for father 2 days after missing girls found dead in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Manhunt continues for father of 2 missing Quebec girls found dead
ABOVE: Manhunt continues for father of 2 missing Quebec girls found dead.

Quebec provincial police continued to search through the night for the father of two girls whose bodies were found Saturday in a small town southwest of Quebec City.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were located in a wooded area in the community of St-Apollinaire, Que.

Read more: Two missing girls from Quebec confirmed dead as police continue search for father

The girls had last been seen on Wednesday and became the subject of an Amber Alert the next day.

On Sunday, the manhunt for their father, Martin Carpentier, 44, had authorities tightening the search in a thickly wooded area near where the young sisters from Levis, Que. were found.

Residents had helped with the searches until Saturday, but police asked people to stay away from the area Sunday to let officers work.

Story continues below advertisement

The attention of the entire province has been on the case, especially in the town of just over 6,000 people where it’s playing out.

Trending Stories
Community mourns as the search continues for suspect in death of two young Quebec girls
Community mourns as the search continues for suspect in death of two young Quebec girls

Police have said the girls and their father were believed to have been in a car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the car was heading east when it skidded into the median, flipped over and landed on the shoulder on the opposite side of the highway.

But police did not find any occupants inside the car when they arrived.

Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right were found dead near St-Apollinaire, Quebec on Saturday.
Romy Carpentier, pictured on the left, and Norah Carpentier, pictured on the right were found dead near St-Apollinaire, Quebec on Saturday. Alerte Amber Quebec
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec Amber AlertRomy CarpentierMartin CarpentierNorah CarpentierQuebec manhunt
Flyers
More weekly flyers