Former Matthew Good Band bassist Rich Priske dead at 52

Friends and colleagues say longtime Vancouver musician Rich Priske ⁠— best known as bassist for the Matthew Good Band ⁠— has died at age 52.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of MGB bassist Rich Priske,” wrote Good in a Saturday Instagram post. “My deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.”

Dave Genn of 54-40 played with Priske in several bands over the period of about a decade, and recalled getting close over the course of a number of tours.

“Hardest working bass player in Vancouver, best bass player in Vancouver,” he told Global News.

“If you were a fan of Canadian rock and roll in the 90s, you are familiar with his work. His basslines are all over the place, he played with so many bands.”

604 Records co-founder and former Matthew Good Band lawyer Jonathan Simkin took to Twitter on Sunday, calling Priske “a huge part of the Vancity music scene in the 90s.”

Priske, also known as Rich Rock, played the Matthew Good Band’s last three albums, and Good’s next three solo albums.

“Rich and the band made our studios home base for many years of their illustrious career,” wrote Renegade Productions on Facebook. “RIP Rich!

Priske also played with artist Bif Naked, and the Real McKenzies among others.

No official cause of death has been given.