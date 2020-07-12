Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a tweet about the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

Schmidt said the single-vehicle collision happened on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street.

Police said the victim, an 82-year-old man from London, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed approaching Hurontario Street as emergency crews responded.

82 year old man from London On. pronounced dead in hospital after single vehicle motorcye crash #Hwy401 EB at Hurontario. Lanes closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/qXilj6DeNc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 12, 2020

