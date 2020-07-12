Menu

Comments

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 4:37 pm
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 on Sunday.
The scene of the crash on Highway 401 on Sunday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a tweet about the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

Schmidt said the single-vehicle collision happened on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street.

Police said the victim, an 82-year-old man from London, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed approaching Hurontario Street as emergency crews responded.

