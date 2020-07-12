Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a tweet about the crash shortly after 3 p.m.
Schmidt said the single-vehicle collision happened on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street.
Police said the victim, an 82-year-old man from London, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital.
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed approaching Hurontario Street as emergency crews responded.
