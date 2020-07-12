Man faces uttering threats and firearms charges after incident in Eskasoni

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after an incident involving multiple threats and firearms on Saturday in Eskasoni First Nation.
In a press release, RCMP say officers found a disturbance involving people on the roadway at Sugar Maple Lane.
Investigators say a man with a gun had driven up to the group and threatened and yelled obscenities at them while pointing a firearm.
The man then drove a short distance away, got out of the vehicle, and ran into a wooded area.
With the assistance of Cape Breton Regional Police, the Mounties found the suspect at a home on Pine Street.
The man was arrested without incident and police say an unloaded firearm was seized from the vehicle.
Victor Joseph Herney, of Eskasoni, is now facing the following charges:
- Four counts of pointing a firearm
- One count of careless use of a firearm
- One count of use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
- One count of unauthorized possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
- One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- One count of contravention of storage regulations
- One count of tampering with a serial number
- Four counts of uttering threats
- Three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
- One count of failure to comply with an order
- One count of failure to comply with a probation order
Herney is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on July 13.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
