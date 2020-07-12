Menu

Canada

Health Canada recalls DaVinci baby bassinet over fall, entrapment hazard

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 11:45 am
According to Health Canada, the mattress support board or the cross bar supporting the mattress support board of the bassinet may become disengaged with an occupant inside, posing a fall or entrapment hazard.
According to Health Canada, the mattress support board or the cross bar supporting the mattress support board of the bassinet may become disengaged with an occupant inside, posing a fall or entrapment hazard. Health Canada / Provided

Furniture company DaVinci has recalled its wooden bassinet after receiving complaints that the mattress support on the product could become disengaged.

According to a recall alert from Health Canada, the mattress support board or the crossbar supporting the mattress support board of the bassinet “may become disengaged with an occupant inside, posing a fall or entrapment hazard.”

Read more: Health Canada issues recall for DaVinci baby bassinet, advises to stop use immediately

Health Canada said that since June 24, the company has received two reports of incidents in Canada and 11 in the United States, but said no injuries have been reported.

According to the recall alert, the affected products have the model number M0934 and include grey, natural, white and espresso coloured bassinets.

A full list of the recalled items and the corresponding UPC codes can be found on Health Canada’s website.

Infant Crib Safety
Infant Crib Safety

Health Canada is advising users to stop using the product immediately and request a free repair kit from DaVinci.

In a post on its website, DaVinci said the company is “truly disappointed that this product did not meet our high-quality standards and we are committed to making it right.”

“We are offering a free repair kit to all customers,” the website said.

Approximately 290 of the affected bassinets were sold in Canada between August 2018 and September 2019.

The same bassinet was also recalled last year after it was discovered the legs could break, presenting a fall hazard.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
