Health Canada recalls DaVinci baby bassinet over fall, entrapment hazard

Furniture company DaVinci has recalled its wooden bassinet after receiving complaints that the mattress support on the product could become disengaged.

According to a recall alert from Health Canada, the mattress support board or the crossbar supporting the mattress support board of the bassinet “may become disengaged with an occupant inside, posing a fall or entrapment hazard.”

Health Canada said that since June 24, the company has received two reports of incidents in Canada and 11 in the United States, but said no injuries have been reported.

According to the recall alert, the affected products have the model number M0934 and include grey, natural, white and espresso coloured bassinets.

A full list of the recalled items and the corresponding UPC codes can be found on Health Canada’s website.

Health Canada is advising users to stop using the product immediately and request a free repair kit from DaVinci.

In a post on its website, DaVinci said the company is “truly disappointed that this product did not meet our high-quality standards and we are committed to making it right.”

“We are offering a free repair kit to all customers,” the website said.

Approximately 290 of the affected bassinets were sold in Canada between August 2018 and September 2019.

The same bassinet was also recalled last year after it was discovered the legs could break, presenting a fall hazard.

