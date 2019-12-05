Health Canada issues recall for DaVinci baby bassinet, advises to stop use immediately

Send this page to someone via email

A wooden baby bassinet has been recalled because of legs that could break, presenting a fall hazard.

Health Canada, along with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and product creator Bexco Enterprises Inc., issued the joint recall Thursday for all units in the product’s entire lifespan, from June 2018 to July 2019.

According to Health Canada, the wooden legs of the bassinet may “split or break when moving the bassinet across the floor and may present a fall hazard.”

“If the bassinet is moved across the floor with enough friction or shaken with significant pressure, the lateral forces may cause the wooden legs to break at or near the attachment point where the legs are screwed into the supporting cross beam,” the agency said.

“If a leg of the bassinet were to break with an occupant inside, the bassinet could present a fall hazard.” Tweet This

Health Canada advises users to stop using the product immediately and “remove and dispose of the legs.”

While no injuries have been reported with the product in the U.S. or Canada, according to Health Canada, the company has reported 19 incidents in the U.S. where the bassinet’s legs did break.

Around 188 units have been sold in Canada between August 2018 and Sept. 6, 2019, according to Health Canada.

Customers can receive a free “repair kit” that instructs how to remove the current legs and assemble with new support legs that DaVinci Baby claims are a “stronger base support to make the bassinet safer.”

Canadian customers can email bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or call (833) 932-0208 Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm PT, to receive the repair kit.

DaVinci brand cribs were also recalled in Oct. 2015 by Health Canada due to a loose metal bracket that could entrap a child, make them fall or “be lacerated.”